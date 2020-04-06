WWE Rumors - Backstage details on what Vince McMahon "loved" in the Firefly Fun House match

The WWE Chairman apparently loved one part of the Firefly Fun House match.

The first-ever Firefly Fun House match was held on Night 2 of WrestleMania 36.

John Cena and Bray Wyatt during the Firefly Fun House match

WWE put on their first-ever Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36 as former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt took on the 16-time world champion, John Cena. The match was quite unique and had a lot of subtle references to various things related to WWE.

One of the characters in Wyatt's Firefly Fun House is the Vince McMahon puppet, who played a part in the match. One of the lines that the McMahon character said was "it's good sh*t", which is something that McMahon apparently said to AEW's Jon Moxley when he was in WWE. Moxley, during his appearance on Talk Is Jericho, said that McMahon used to say that line to convince Superstars to go along with his weird creative ideas.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co spoke about that segment and revealed that Vince McMahon loved that line and was approved by him:

"When the segment was edited and Vince McMahon saw it, I’m told he loved it and the “It’s good sh*t” line was approved by him when it was suggested."

The report also revealed some additional details about the match and who produced it:

"The Firefly Fun House segment was produced by the WWE crew in Stamford, CT and the props used came from the warehouse near the company headquarters. I was told that while others had ideas, a lot of the creative input came from Wyatt. The Boneyard Match was produced by the NXT crew in Orlando, Florida."

The Firefly Fun House match and the Boneyard Match, featuring The Undertaker and AJ Styles, were the two matches that were not completely shot inside the ring. Both matches were unique and were held for the very first time in WWE.

The WWE Universe has been blown away by the cinematic appearance of both matches, while fans were left puzzled yet happy about the Firefly Fun House match. The Firefly Fun House match had subtle hints that Cena could possibly retire. Cena, technically, lost the match even though Wyatt was the referee when The Fiend pinned Cena.

It remains to be seen where Cena goes from here and when he will return to the company. The Fiend's character is only on the rise and it seems that his loss against Goldberg at Super ShowDown hasn't affected him one bit. Perhaps we could see him target new Universal Champion and his real-life friend, Braun Strowman, next.