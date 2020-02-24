WWE Rumors - Backstage fear over AJ Styles' immediate future

AJ Styles on RAW

AJ Styles is rumored to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36. He's been noticeably out of action for a few weeks and it was due to a shoulder injury sustained at the Royal Rumble 2020 during his confrontation with Edge.

Getting injured right at the start of WrestleMania season is never a good thing and there was some initial fear among fans that The Phenomenal One could miss WrestleMania 36. He's had four major appearances at the grandest stage of them all so far, facing Chris Jericho, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Randy Orton. His record is good as well, having only lost his first WrestleMania outing in 2016 while winning the next three in a row.

As it turns out, there was some initial backstage fear in WWE over Styles possibly missing WrestleMania 36 as well. Tom Colohue told Korey Gunz on the latest Dropkick DiSKussions about Styles' latest injury and the rumor that he isn't cleared just yet:

"There was some initial fear that [AJ] Styles would miss WrestleMania. They did a few checks, that was cleared pretty quickly. And now after being announced for Super ShowDown, I did mention last week, he wasn't actually cleared yet but he's expected to be cleared for the event. Worst comes to worst, you could have him appear in the match for a very brief time and take a role up. They don't have to worry about shoulder injuries the same way they do with head injuries"

Styles doesn't need to wrestle on the road to WrestleMania. As mentioned by Colohue, we won't be surprised to see Styles having a small role in Saudi Arabia at Super ShowDown. This explains why he didn't wrestle Ricochet on RAW despite confronting him. Even then, the segment and match against Karl Anderson helped give Ricochet the rub.