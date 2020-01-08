WWE Rumors - Backstage news on a retired legend returning to confront Brock Lesnar in the Royal Rumble match

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar.

There has been a considerable amount of talk regarding Edge's in-ring return in the past month or so and as we head closer to Royal Rumble, the speculation just doesn't die down.

There were also whispers of Edge potentially returning for a massive match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, however, that rumor has now been shot down by Dave Meltzer.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer revealed that he was told by sources in the WWE that Edge will not face Lesnar anytime soon.

As far as Edge coming back and him being in a key match at Mania, he can if he is cleared, that’s all well and good, and you know what, I do want to say this, now that I remember certain things that I’ve been told. It couldn’t be Edge, okay, I was told flat out that Edge was not wrestling Brock Lesnar, not at the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania.

Meltzer even commented on the possibility of seeing Edge wrestle again. The 11-time WWE Champion has openly denied being cleared to enter the ring again but his constant rebuttal could also be just a ploy to hide the real truth.

I suppose they can do the deal if Edge is cleared, you know I know that he has denied it, and he very well may be telling the truth but when it comes to stuff like this, I think I’ve mentioned this before, where guys say this so often they end up, It’s like I only wish that these guys, like okay, ‘They’ve figured it out, I’m just going to keep my mouth shut.’

But so many of them are going to deny it, just because they feel that’s what they have to do, like let’s just say that it ends up where Brock goes through everyone and #30 is Edge and Edge beats Brock and it’s Brock and Edge. I don’t know, I mean it’s an outsider, right?

If you’re going in that direction, I don’t like that direction, to me, if you’re going to build for the future, let’s build for the future and Edge is not the future.

A new report from PWInsider revealed that Edge has been spotted at the locations of various recent WWE tapings and he even signed a new deal. The wrestling fraternity has put two and two together and the outcome is just predictably a potential in-ring comeback.

However, we won't believe it until it happens, even though we are praying that it becomes a reality.

