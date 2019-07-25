WWE Rumors: Backstage news on AJ Styles and The OC going to NXT

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.21K // 25 Jul 2019, 17:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AJ Styles, Shawn Michaels and Triple H

What's the story?

The Raw Reunion show provided the fans with a host of memorable moments that will be remembered for years to come. One of those moments featured D-Generation X, and The Kliq reunite to thwart The OC's attack on Seth Rollins.

AJ Styles interestingly mentioned about possibly going to NXT at the end of the aforementioned segment, which fueled rumors of a potential programme on the yellow brand.

Dave Meltzer provided an update on the same as part of the July 29th edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The word backstage is that there are currently no plans for AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to appear on NXT for a possible feud.

In case you didn't know...

As we had reported earlier, Ricochet was pulled from the Raw Reunion show after he suffered an elbow infection. Seth Rollins took his place and had a match against AJ Styles on the show, which was just a setup for a major reunion to come.

Styles, Gallows and Anderson - The Original Club, had the numbers advantage over Rollins before Triple H and Shawn Michaels showed up to level the playing field.

The match abruptly came to an end which was followed by the arrivals of Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Road Dogg and X-Pac.

Styles and his stablemates retreated after being outnumbered by the WWE legends but not before uttering an intriguing sentence. Styles said, "I'm coming for each and every one of you. I know where NXT is." He even taunted HBK, who trains up-and-comers in NXT, about coming down to the developmental brand while he made his way back to the ramp.

It was a smart move from WWE to tease a potential angle that could be played out on NXT. However, that may not be happening anytime soon.

The heart of the matter

Meltzer stated via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the current plan is not to have The OC on NXT programming.

Advertisement

"Even though A.J. Styles made a remark to Shawn Michaels about he knows he’s in NXT, which some felt was leading to the O.C. going to NXT for a program, we were told that was not the current plan. Of course, all plans will change greatly as the time comes closer and in particular after the early ratings come in."

The plan, as always, is subject to change as there is speculation going around that WWE may air NXT on FS1 after they move to the Fox Network. Having AJ Styles and his faction will help WWE effectively counter AEW's TV shows. AJ Styles has teased a feud with the Undisputed Era in recent past, and that could make for a great angle if WWE wishes to go down that route.

What's next?

The plan as of this writing is to have AJ Styles take on Ricochet at SummerSlam for the United States Championship on August 11th.