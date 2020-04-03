WWE Rumors - Backstage news on whether anyone in the company has tested positive for coronavirus

There has been a lot of confusion regarding the situation backstage in the WWE.

Dave Meltzer cleared the air in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE has not stopped moving forward despite the coronavirus threat.

A large section of fans have raised the question the following question. Has anyone in WWE has contracted the COVID-19 virus? It's a valid concern as many Superstars have voluntarily chosen to miss WrestleMania and go into quarantine.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that nobody in the WWE has tested positive for coronavirus.

While the entire professional wrestling world has been severely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, WWE continues to march forward despite all the struggles stemming from the pandemic.

The company has somehow put together a WrestleMania event which will air on tape delay on April 4th and 5th from the Performance Center.

As noted earlier, a handful of Superstars have already pulled out from the event which has forced the company to change a few matches on the card.

Roman Reigns is the biggest name on the list of stars who have decided to take the safe option. The Big Dog's battle against leukaemia has weakened his immune system and the educated call was made by Reigns himself.

The Miz and Murphy are reportedly sick and their WrestleMania roles have also unsurprisingly been changed.

As we had reported a while back, Dana Brooke and Rey Mysterio were the first two Superstars who went into self-isolation. Brooke was originally scheduled to be a part of the Six-Pack Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. WWE took her out of the match and instead made it a five way.

Rey Mysterio was also in line for a United States Championship match at WrestleMania, but WWE didn't wish to take any risks with the WWE legend and rightfully so.

While WWE has filmed a lot of content for the period after WrestleMania, the future of its programming after the mega show is still up in the air as the government authorities are taking extreme steps to curb the alarming outbreak in the United States.