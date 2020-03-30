WWE Rumors - Murphy falls sick, concern about other Superstars getting ill

The situation continues to get worse for WWE in these testing time.

These unforeseen circumstances have already affected WrestleMania in a big way,

Seth Rollins and Murphy.

WWE's sick list continues to grow by the day. PWInsider had reported earlier that Murphy was not cleared to be on the last episode of RAW, however, the reason behind him not being cleared was not revealed.

Dave Meltzer has now reported on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that Murphy has also fallen sick. As highlighted earlier, The Miz is also one of the Superstars reportedly sick, however, he was spotted alongside Zack Ryder and John Morrison in a photo tweeted out by Ryder a few days ago.

The photo in question raised a lot of concern amongst fans about the well being of the talents at a time when social distancing is a necessity.

Meltzer noted the following.

Buddy Murphy, who wasn't in the match but he was going to be in Seth Rollins' corner, Buddy Murphy was sick. Miz was sick. A lot of people brought up that photo with Miz, Morrison, was it Zack Ryder and Chelsea Green like from that week?

Murphy was never scheduled to wrestle at WrestleMania as his role was to be in Seth Rollins' corner during The Monday Night Messiah's match against Kevin Owens.

Rollins' faction has already been depleted due to Rezar's injury. The Authors of Pain member is expected to be out of action for 7-8 months and it has been revealed that Akam may also be kept off TV during his tag team partner's rehabilitation phase.

WWE has already made many changes to the original WrestleMania card due to various Superstars going into quarantine. Rey Mysterio, Dana Brooke and Roman Reigns have been pulled from the card due to the coronavirus threat.

Andrade was also been removed from the card after he suffered an injury and he has been replaced by an NXT Superstar in the RAW Tag Team Championship match.

We still don't know much about Murphy's status and considering the situation, he may not have been used at the WrestleMania tapings.