WWE Rumors - NXT Superstar to replace current Champion at WrestleMania 36 (Spoiler)

This up-and-coming NXT Superstar may get his WrestleMania moment very soon.

Angel Garza may get a new ally in the feud against The Street Profits.

WrestleMania 36

With 14 matches already confirmed for the show, WrestleMania 36 is turning out to be one of the most action-packed events in WWE history. One of those matches will feature The Street Profits defending their RAW Tag Team Championships against Angel Garza and the current WWE United States Champion Andrade.

After the title bout was confirmed earlier this week, the two teams confronted each other on RAW. Both the teams picked up a win on the episode to boost their momentum ahead of the Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania.

However, rumors are suggesting that Andrade may miss this match owing to an alleged rib injury. Post Wrestling added fuel to this rumor and stated that El Idolo was replaced by an NXT Superstar during the WrestleMania 36 tapings.

The report further revealed that Austin Theory was called up from the Black and Gold brand to replace Andrade in the RAW Tag Team Championship match against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Apparently, Theory will make his presence known to the WWE Universe on the upcoming edition of RAW and join Angel Garza to fight off The Street Profits.

If this is indeed the case, we can expect WWE to confirm Andrade's injury very soon.

WWE WrestleMania 36

The announced WrestleMania 36 card has been undergoing several changes owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Roman Reigns is reportedly out of the WWE Universal Championship match against Goldberg and someone else will replace him at 'The Show of Shows'. The Miz, Rey Mysterio, and Dana Brooke are some of the names that are rumored to miss WrestleMania 36 as well.

The RAW Tag Team Championship match was supposed to feature The Street Profits, Rey Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo and the team of Andrade & Angel Garza. The triple threat stipulation was canceled after Mysterio made it known that he won't be available for WrestleMania. Andrade's absence may result in another alteration to the title match and we may get an actual confirmation on the final RAW before 'The Grandest Stage of Them All'.