WWE Rumors: Backstage notes on new Clash of Champions matches

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 475 // 30 Aug 2019, 08:43 IST

The upcoming WWE Clash of Champions PPV is almost on the horizon and will be emanating from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 15, 2019. As per a recent report by F4Wonline, several unannounced matches have been penciled in for the event, including Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan, and a Women's Tag Team title bout.

The Road to Clash of Champions

The buildup to Clash of Champions kicked off immediately after The Biggest Party of the Summer was done and dusted with. SummerSlam saw Seth Rollins finally managing to put down Brock Lesnar in a clean finish. Additionally, Becky Lynch and Kofi Kingston both came out of their matches with their respective titles still on their shoulders.

For the first time in a while, Lesnar is now out of the title picture and Braun Strowman is now going to challenge Rollins for the Universal title. To make matters more interesting, the duo won the Raw Tag Team titles by defeating The O.C. on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw, and are going to defend it against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode at Clash of Champions.

Matches rumored to be announced

Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan, first planned for SummerSlam, will reportedly take place at Clash of Champions now. A Women's Tag Team title match is also planned, but there's no update as to who will challenge Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Several other matches are rumored to be announced shortly, including Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks for the Raw Women's title, Shinsuke Nakamura vs The Miz for the Intercontinental title, and The New Day vs The Revival for the SmackDown Live Tag Team titles.

