WWE Rumors: Backstage reaction after Bray Wyatt survived 11 stomps at Hell In A Cell

"The Fiend" withstood a lot of punishment at Hell In A Cell

In one of the most controversial WWE pay-per-view finishes of all time, Seth Rollins vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt ended in a no contest after Rollins’ use of a sledgehammer prompted the referee to bring a stop to the Hell In A Cell main event.

Towards the end of the match, Rollins began to dominate by hitting Wyatt with as much offence as he could, including a total of 11 stomps, but the Universal Championship challenger continued to kick out and remain in the contest.

Rollins then struck his opponent in the head with a sledgehammer, despite being warned against doing so by the referee, and the PPV ended with a resurgent “Fiend” attacking the bloodied Universal Champion at ringside.

Writing on Fightful Select, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp quoted an unnamed WWE talent, who described the stomps as “bizarre” and felt that the storyline was flawed by having Rollins vs. Wyatt take place inside Hell In A Cell.

"I can appreciate over the top stuff. The blood coming out of Seth's mouth. That's stuff I can get a kick out of. But the BS finish in a cell? Come on. That needs to be the match that has the ultimate finality. But The Fiend’s first match with Rollins was in a cell, so that was flawed right out the gate. And taking fifteen curb stomps? That also was bizarre. It was bizarre. That's the best way I can describe it."

What else did WWE personnel say backstage?

Sean Ross Sapp mentioned that the WWE talent he quoted is usually positive about WWE content, but they were just as bemused as everybody else by the unusual finish to the PPV.

There was a lot of criticism from other employees and members of the roster at Hell In A Cell, according to Sapp, while a long-time talent reportedly told a Fightful source that "none of us even know what to say".

