WWE Rumors- Backstage reason why Drew McIntyre was picked to win Royal Rumble 2020 revealed

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Rumors

27 Jan 2020, 11:32 IST SHARE

Drew McIntyre.

Royal Rumble 2020 ended with Drew McIntyre winning the men's match and it was one of the best booking decisions that the WWE has made in a very long time.

The backstage call to push McIntyre to win, however, was a moderately late yet popular choice, as revealed by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue.

The decision to let McIntyre win forced the WWE to make a few changes to the original line-up of the Royal Rumble match. In the end, it was all worth it as McIntyre came out looking like a major Superstar. Tom also added that the change was fan-driven. On that note, we must thank Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman.

So I'm being told by a #WWE source that McIntyre was a moderately late but very popular choice and that's why so many changes were made to the announced lineup. Change was apparently fan driven. I have no issue with that. Very happy with the decision.

So I'm being told by a #WWE source that McIntyre was a moderately late but very popular choice and that's why so many changes were made to the announced lineup. Change was apparently fan driven.



I have no issue with that. Very happy with the decision. #RoyalRumble — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) January 27, 2020

Drew McIntyre entered the Royal Rumble match at #16 and went on to eliminate Brock Lesnar, with an important assist from Ricochet. The fans inside the Minute Maid Park popped for Lesnar's elimination and it was clear at the moment that the company was building up to a potential WrestleMania match between the two Superstars.

What followed as a star-making performance from the Scottish Psychopath.

McIntyre went on to eliminate The Miz, Ricochet, King Corbin, Seth Rollins and finally Roman Reigns to be the last man standing in the match.

A visibly emotional McIntyre celebrated his monumental victory as the fans cheered for the deserving Superstar.

Advertisement

McIntyre is one of the select few talents who truly deserves this accolade. He was released from the WWE years ago, and turned his attention to the independent circuit and polished his character and in-ring work that forced WWE to re-sign him.

Despite being destined to get a top push upon his return, The Chosen One has had to be patient for his opportunity to shine.

All that remains now is for McIntyre to win the World title. Will he be the one who dethrones Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36?