WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why Kofi Kingston will not win the WWE title at WrestleMania 35

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 11.57K // 07 Mar 2019, 23:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kofi may not have a Bryan- esque moment at WrestleMania 35.

What's the story?

We are on the road to Kofimania as one of the greatest feel-good stories in pro wrestling history could seemingly unfold as we approach the biggest PPV of the year. However, the fans may not get the payoff they expect as reported by Brad Shepard on the Oh You Didn't Know podcast.

Shepard revealed that the rumored plan backstage is to have Daniel Bryan retain the WWE championship at WrestleMania 35 in order to make him a long-term 'super' heel.

However, he even revealed what could force the WWE Creative to change the plans that are currently on the table.

In case you didn't know...

The past few weeks have been topsy turvy for Kofi Kingston, who lost his spot in the WWE Championship match to a returning Kevin Owens. Previously, the New Day member put on some of the greatest performances of his career on SmackDown and Elimination Chamber.

He may have lost the latter but the reaction of the fans convinced the WWE to push the former Intercontinental for a match against Bryan at Fastlane.

Vince McMahon, though, had other plans and replaced the fan favorite with another popular name in Owens. Don't panic Kofi fans, as he will get his deserved one-on-one shot at 'Mania 35. The outcome, though, isn't what you all expect...

The heart of the matter

As Shepard disclosed on the latest edition of the podcast, the WWE is looking at all options when it comes to adjudging the winner of the WWE title match for the Show of Shows.

WWE wants to build Bryan as a big heel for future programs and as of this writing, have pencilled in a victory for the former leader of the Yes Movement. There is still hope at the end of the tunnel as WWE could alter the plan, but, it would take a tremendous amount of support from the fans. Bryan would find that familiar, wouldn't he?

Shepard continued, “So that will be a very interesting situation to monitor because it’s another case where just by accident someone organically got over in a moment and took the momentum and has done some great things and will WWE give them the ball or is this just an opportunity for a couple of featured matches on a big stage and nothing more?”

Advertisement

What's next?

You know what to do WWE Universe. Vociferously chant for Kofi, get them hashtags out and let the WWE management know how much you want to see him win the big one.

Bryan should ideally retain against Owens at the upcoming Fastlane PPV on March 10th, 2019. But, what happens after that? Where does Owens go? Will Kingston get to experience his 'Mania moment or will Bryan's impressive run as a heel champion continue?

Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

Advertisement