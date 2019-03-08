×
WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why WWE had to change Ronda Rousey's Wrestlemania storyline

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
4.01K   //    08 Mar 2019, 19:50 IST

Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon

What's the story?

As reported earlier by Observer, WWE hasn't yet decided a finish for the RAW Women's Championship match at Wrestlemania 35. The winner of the triple threat match between Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey will depend on Rousey's last date with WWE.

In a new report, Observer (via Cagesideaseats.com) has stated that some of the reasons for the storyline changes in that feud is to set up future rivalries for Lynch.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey has been involved in a feud with Becky Lynch, ever since the latter attacked Rousey backstage on the go-home RAW episode before Survivor Series.

However, the planned match between Lynch and Rousey at Survivor Series had to be canned due to Lynch suffering a concussion at the hands of Nia Jax on the very same episode of RAW. The Man was replaced by Charlotte Flair in the match against Ronda Rousey.

The feud between the two got revived after Lynch won the Women's Royal Rumble 2019 and decided to face The Baddest Woman on The Planet at Wrestlemania 35.

However, Vince McMahon had replaced Becky Lynch with Charlotte Flair as Rousey's Mania opponent.

The heart of the matter

There have been many reports stating that Ronda Rousey will likely be leaving WWE after Wrestlemania 35, however, no official statement in regards to this has been made by WWE or Rousey.

It looks like WWE might be considering Rousey retaining her championship at WrestleMania 35 in case she decides to re-sign with the company.

What's next?

Wrestlemania 35 will take place on April 7, 2019, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and will most likely be headlined by the RAW Women's Championship match.

However, Lynch must first face Charlotte Flair at Fastlane to get herself reinstated in the RAW Women's Championship match, making it a triple threat.

Also Read: Major update regarding Dean Ambrose's WWE exit.




