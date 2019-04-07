WWE Rumors: Backstage reports reveal WWE is planning "one big surprise" for Wrestlemania 35

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 590 // 07 Apr 2019, 15:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Show of Shows

What's the story?

With Wrestlemania 35 just a few hours away, the excitement and buzz surrounding Wrestlemania 35 is at an all-time high.

The build to this year's Wrestlemania has not been all that spectacular, but there are a lot of secrets and speculation heading into the Grandest Stage of Them All. While rumours suggest John Cena will certainly be a part of Wrestlemania 35, no word has been leaked regarding his role at the event.

In case you didn't know...

The 35th edition of Wrestlemania will be taking place at the Metlife Stadium in New York. The show will be a historic event as we will see women main event Wrestlemania for the first time ever as Ronda Rousey will take on Charlotte Flair as well as Becky Lynch in a triple threat match with both the Women's Championships on the line.

Other major matches for the show include the WWE Championship match featuring Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, and Triple H vs Batista among others.

The heart of the matter

As per the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com, it is being revealed that WWE is planning atleast one big surprise for Wrestlemania 35 and maybe even more than that.

However, no information has been given regarding the surprise itself. Maybe we see a major Superstar make his return at the Showcase of the Immortals, or maybe WWE is indeed planning an Undertaker appearance for the show.

What's next?

This year's Wrestlemania is going to be the longest ever with 15 matches on the card, and reportedly will last over 7 hours.

What do you think the surprise WWE is planning could be? let us know in the comment section!

Also Read: Unfortunate news regarding Brock Lesnar's possible future WWE plans

Advertisement