WWE Rumors - Details about Edge's next match finally revealed

Edge and Randy Orton worked one of the longest matches in WrestleMania history at the most recent edition of the show and reactions of the fans have been mostly mixed.

The Last Man Standing match between the two veterans had its moments, but it dragged on until the finish, which saw Edge get some retribution over The Viper.

There have been questions with regards to Edge's next match and Tom Colohue provided the answers as always on the latest edition of Sporskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Tom revealed that the original plan was for Edge to go on a short break after WrestleMania before he came back to begin the build-up for a match at the next Saudi Arabia show.

The idea was for Edge to wrestle at the next Saudi event and go on another hiatus before returning for his SummerSlam programme.

There is backstage uncertainty as the plans are now up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic and its adverse effects on WWE's programming schedule. Tom also added that Edge has signed up to wrestle 5 to 6 matches a year but that could be extended depending on whether the company initiates fresh contract talks. Ronda Rousey was also on a similar deal before she decided to work more matches during her first year in the company.

Edge's match against Orton was considered to be a litmus test and WWE ensured that the match was filmed with utmost importance given to the Rated-R Superstar's safety.

Here's what Tom revealed:

It's hard to say what the current situation is because with the current situation, things are a little bit up in the air but the original plan was after this match, Edge would take about a month off and then come back to start to build towards the next Saudi Arabia show where he would have his next match and then we'd see him after that take about a month off and move on to SummerSlam. That was the plan. He's definitely here to stay, we'll see five or six matches per year. That's what he is currently booked for, could go higher. Ronda Rousey was booked for so many but decided to do more.

Edge is expected to be used as a part-time talent and we should see him wrestle sporadically in the next couple of years. While he does have the option to take up a full-time schedule, WWE would want to keep him as a special attraction for the big shows.

Who do you think Edge will face in his next match? Let us know your picks in the comments section.

