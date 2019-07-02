WWE Rumors: Backstage update on if Corey Graves will face action for using cuss word on Raw

Corey Graves, Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon.

What's the story?

Right from the explosive opening segment to the reunion of The Club in the closing moments of the show, Paul Heyman's influence was all there to be seen on the latest episode of Raw.

It wasn't just the booking that felt refreshing but also the commentary. Corey Graves turned quite a few heads tonight as he uttered the words 'Holy Sh**'' during the chaotic opener that featured Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley.

As revealed by Dave Meltzer on the post-Raw edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, it was all part of the script and was included to add a shocking element to the overall product that was presented on Raw. Graves won't have to face any action as it was all meant to happen.

In case you didn't know...

Braun Strowman took on Bobby Lashley in a Falls Count Anywhere match in the opening segment of Raw. The segment ended with Strowman sending Lashley through the LED screen that sparked countless explosions and left both superstars in need of medical assistance.

Paramedics tended two the stars, who were taken to the nearest medical facility for further emergency diagnosis. WWE revealed that Strowman had separated his pelvis while Lashley was doing fine and was allowed to leave the facility.

The heart of the matter

On the latest edition of WOR, Meltzer said that the Graves cussing was certainly part of the script. He explained:

"People were like oh my god, ‘Is Graves in trouble?’ That was scripted in the show. You know because they have a 7-second delay for the very reason for stuff like that not happening. I think with Raw, it’s more than 7 seconds. It’s probably 20-30 seconds of what’s actually live and what you see on the air.

So, if something like that, if it wasn’t supposed to happen, would be bleeped out immediately. There was a bunch of stuff that was supposed to be shocking that got through and that was the one that surprised me because when I saw that, I was like wow, (Graves saying Holy Sh**), because a lot of the other stuff doesn’t surprise me but that was me go wow, I thought they weren’t even allowed to do that.”

Graves joked about the moment from Raw with this tweet:

Thinking of starting a GoFundMe page for this fine....#RAW 💸💸💸 — Sterling (@WWEGraves) July 2, 2019

What's next?

Firstly and thankfully, Graves won't face any repercussions. Secondly and most importantly, the initial signs hint towards a bolder and better product going forward. The Paul Heyman era is off to a great start and we hope it consistently gets better.