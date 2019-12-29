WWE Rumors: Backstage update on Lars Sullivan

It's highly unfortunate with regards to the recent reports of Lars Sullivan's adult film videos surfacing on Twitter. While it's still unclear how WWE is going to handle this recent discovery, it adds to a string of problems for Sullivan.

He was in line for a big push on the main roster, but several problems have arisen along the way. These include his mental health issues and his online activities from years ago.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select details the backstage problems that have popped in the wake of message board posts he made a decade earlier. He was fined US$100,000 and forced to complete sensitivity training. When Sullivan deleted his Twitter, several wrestlers said he was extremely apologetic about the comments. Sapp explained:

"We don't have any insight on that, but several wrestlers told Fightful that Lars was incredibly apologetic when message board posts from him emerged. Lars also allegedly sought out family members that were around backstage or on the roster of those he commented on or could have affected and apologized to them, too. Those we spoke to said that when he apologized, he attributed it to him "being stupid and trolling on the internet," noting that he didn't believe the things he wrote."

It should be noted that people like Titus O'Neil have applauded Sullivan for making amends for his past online behavior and said that no one is perfect.

Sullivan was in line for a big push until he was sidelined with an injury. It was also reported that he could be out till June 2020, and was recently seen training. As of right now, he's not even close to a return.

It's hard to gauge whether the latest report about the WWE Superstar's adult video past will affect things going forward.