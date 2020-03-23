WWE Rumors - Baron Corbin to face 4-time Champion at WrestleMania 36

Baron Corbin is undoubtedly one of the most hated heels in WWE today. King Corbin had a lengthy program against 'The Big Dog' Roman Reigns over the past few months. However, while Reigns went on to declare himself the challenger for Goldberg's Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36, The King has been left without a WrestleMania match as of now.

WWE has been teasing a program between Elias and King Corbin over recent weeks, as the two have been found constantly bickering in backstage segments. As per Cagesideseats, Elias vs King Corbin will take place at the Grandest Stage of Them All even though it has not been officially announced.

Although WWE hasn’t made it official yet, Baron Corbin vs. Elias is happening at WrestleMania 36.

There had been reports that Elias was originally supposed to face the returning John Cena at WrestleMania 36 only for those plans were cancelled in favour of Cena facing Bray Wyatt instead.

Elias is a former 4-time 24/7 Champion whereas Baron Corbin is a former US Champion. Baron Corbin has become a prominent part of SmackDown, and his feud with Roman Reigns has solidified him as one of the top heels in the company.

With Elias being popular with the fans, the two will get a chance to show what they are capable of and make the most of the opportunity given to them.

Even though Elias returned to WWE in November 2019 from his ankle injury, he hasn't been used much in matches. The reason could be that he is being protected for a big match against King Corbin at WrestleMania 36.

SmackDown has a stacked roster and these two Superstars have received a major opportunity to make a major mark by delivering an impressive match at WrestleMania 36. We certainly hope that the two are able to stand out and not get lost in the mix at the grand show.