WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch is the #1 merch seller in WWE

The Man has been making waves since a long while now

What's the story?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com recently replied to a tweet which stated that Becky Lynch is the #1 merch seller in WWE at present.

Sapp tweeted that Becky "has been (the #1 merch seller) for a while".

In case you didn't know. . .

Becky Lynch has been the talk of the town ever since she was slated to meet Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series and was pulled at the last moment because of an injury. Lynch suffered said injury courtesy Nia Jax's punch on the go home show of Monday Night Raw.

Lynch's popularity suddenly skyrocketed and WWE ended up heavily modifying the plans for WrestleMania 35. The original plans were to pit Charlotte Flair against Ronda Rousey in the first ever Women's main event at WrestleMania, and the seeds had been planted ever since Charlotte broke Asuka's undefeated streak at WrestleMania 34.

WWE added Lynch to the mix and she's being rumoured to win the whole thing and stand tall at the end of WrestleMania 35. To make the most out of Becky's popularity, WWE made sure to put out a bunch of Becky Lynch T-shirts on sale.

The heart of the matter

WWE put out a T-shirt with "The Man" slapped on it and followed it up with another one that had Becky's mugshot on the front. Rumour has it that as of now, Becky Lynch is selling the most merch in WWE. If this is true, Becky would become the first women in WWE history to become the highest merch seller in the company.

And has been for a while https://t.co/PCQaFB5MIR — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 22, 2019

Managing Editor of Fightful.com, Sean Ross Sapp recently tweeted a reply to a claim that stated that Lynch is the #1 merch seller at the moment. He stated that "The Man" has been the #1 merch seller for a while now.

What's next?

With Becky's popularity garnering her tons of mainstream coverage, the possibility of this rumour being true seems to be very high. Becky Lynch was recently named the most mentioned female wrestler on Twitter. She also starred in a Shampoo commercial for a major brand.

