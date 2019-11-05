WWE Rumors: Big backstage news on Elias' status with the company

It's been a while since we've walked with Elias, hasn't it? Where is he anyway? When will he be back? There many questions being asked regarding his status with the company.

Dave Meltzer was asked about the return date of the Drifter on the post-RAW edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer was told that Elias was slated to return to action at the end of October and that he should be back any time in the coming weeks.

"I remember being told that Elias would be back by the end of October, we have already passed that, so I would say any day now probably."

Meltzer was also questioned about Velveteen Dream's comeback. The NXT Superstar will be sidelined for a few more months due to injury.

"And then Velveteen Dream was going to be a couple of months, so I think we are a little away from that."

What happened to Elias?

Elias wrestled his last match on the SmackDown episode of 3rd September when he defeated Ali in the King of the Ring Quarter-finals and advanced to the Semi-finals of the tournament.

However, Elias had to be pulled from the Semi-finals match of the tournament against Chad Gable after he hurt his ankle.

Shane McMahon was announced as his replacement, which made it seem like Elias was removed from the tournament with a storyline injury.

It was later clarified in a report by PWInsider that the Drifter was legitimately suffering from an ankle injury and the company didn't want the take the risk of aggravating the same.

If the latest update is to be believed, Elias has healed up from his injury and should return to TV soon. However, WWE could also be holding him back as they may not have a proper storyline for him at the moment.

The company is building towards Survivor Series with a full-blown brand war between NXT, SmackDown and RAW.

Elias was drafted to the SmackDown brand during the recent Draft, and if the WWE Creative sees fit, the former NXT Superstar could make a big return in the coming weeks to bolster the Blue brand's chances of coming out on top in the battle between the three shows.