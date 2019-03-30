×
WWE Rumors: Big change planned for Braun Strowman's match at Wrestlemania 35 

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.29K   //    30 Mar 2019, 16:44 IST

BRAUUUUN
BRAUUUUN

What's the Story?

One of the most prominent matches of Wrestlemania is The Andre The Giant Battle Royal, which sees 30 of the top WWE Superstars go at it in a battle royal to win the prestigious Andre The Giant trophy.

Superstars such as Cesaro, Matt Hardy, Big Show, Baron Corbin, and Mojo Rawley have won the five previous installations of the match.

The match was set to take place on the Wrestlemania Kickoff show, however, WWE seems to have changed their mind.

In case you didn't know...

Braun Strowman was the first participant to be announced for this year's match, but WWE has just announced the remaining 29 competitors as well.

WWE have recently announced 26 more participants to the Battle Royal. Surprisingly, The Hardy Boyz will also feature in this multi-man match indicating that the dream match between them and The Usos will not take place at Wrestlemania 35.

Here is the list of competitors already announced:

  • Andrade
  • Apollo Crews
  • Titus O’Neil
  • Tyler Breeze
  • Jinder Mahal
  • No Way Jose
  • Bobby Roode
  • Chad Gable
  • Kalisto
  • Gran Metalik
  • Lince Dorado
  • Bo Dallas
  • Curtis Axel
  • Heath Slater
  • Rhyno
  • Viktor
  • Konnor
  • Ali
  • Shelton Benjamin
  • Luke Gallows
  • Karl Anderson
  • Matt Hardy
  • Jeff Hardy
  • Otis
  • Tucker
  • EC3

The heart of the matter

The Observer (via Cagesideasts.com) have stated that with the SNL hosts in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, that match will likely be on the main pay-per-view at WrestleMania 35. The women’s battle royal will likely be on the pre-show, however.

This shouldn't come as a surprise as WWE would not want someone like Braun Strowman to be on the kickoff instead of the main card.

What's next?

Wrestlemania 35 will take place on April 7, 2019, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Also Read: The Undertaker gives cryptic update; undergoes considerable weight loss (Photos)



Shiven Sachdeva
