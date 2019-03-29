WWE News: The Undertaker gives important update; undergoes considerable weight loss (Photos)

The Undertaker

What's the story?

While The Undertaker has not been advertised for Wrestlemania 35, rumors have been running rampant speculating what could be in store for The Deadman at the Grandest Stage of them all.

Recent reports have suggested that 'Taker will, in fact, have no role to play at this year's show; which certainly comes as a shock to the entire WWE Universe.

While all the speculation has been going on, The Undertaker posted a message on his Instagram account today.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker is not only a former WWE Champion but holds an impressive 24-2 streak at Wrestlemania. The only two men to have ever defeated The Phenom at Mania are Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

The Undertaker's last match for WWE was when he teamed with Kane to take on Triple H and Shawn Michaels at the Crown Jewel event which took place in Saudi Arabia.

The Undertaker faced John Cena at last year's Wrestlemania in an impromptu match, so there is a chance that something similar may happen again this year.

The heart of the matter

The Undertaker seems to have gone under considerable weight loss in order to take the years of physical abuse his body has taken over the years.

Here is what The Undertaker posted:

The Undertaker also mentioned that the reports of his demise are greatly exaggerated-- whatever that means!

And while this cryptic message does give us a pleasant update on his health conditions, his Wrestlemania plans are still not clear.

What's next?

Wrestlemania 35 will take place on April 7, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and with just days remaining to the show, let's hope The Undertaker makes an announcement soon.

