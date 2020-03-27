WWE Rumors - Big changes reportedly made to Seth Rollins' faction following an injury to WWE RAW Superstar

A big change has reportedly been made to Seth Rollins' faction on Monday Night RAW.

How will Rollins react and cope with this sudden change?

Seth Rollins with AOP and Buddy Murphy

With the recent injury to Rezar, Seth Rollins' dynamic faction on Monday Night RAW could possibly lose the services of their henchmen, The AOP.

Initial plans had suggested WWE would be using Akam on TV despite the injury to his tag team partner, however, according to a recent report from The Wrestling Observer, there are currently no plans to use the former RAW Tag Team Champions, meaning a big change could be on its way for Seth Rollins' group.

Seth Rollins' faction loses the services of AOP

After suffering an injury on the 10th March episode of WWE RAW, Rezar has reportedly undergone surgery and it is likely that the former RAW Tag Team Champion will at least miss up to 7-8 months of TV time.

With Rezar currently sidelined for the majority of 2020, The Wrestling Observer has reported that there are currently no plans for WWE to use his tag team partner Akam on television, as well. And as of now, it is likely, that the pairing will not be spotted with their allies Seth Rollins and Murphy on TV.

What's next for Seth Rollins' faction?

There are currently no reports of a potential replacement that could be added to Seth Rollins' faction and it remains to be seen if WWE will continue to move forward with Rollins and Murphy as a tag team.