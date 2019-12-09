WWE Rumors: Big update on future of 2 more Superstars after the release of Luke Harper, Sin Cara and The Ascension

Sin Cara, Luke Harper, and The Ascension.

It's that day of the year again when WWE cuts down its roster by letting go of several of its unhappy and underutilized talents.

Luke Harper, Sin Cara, and The Ascension's Konnor and Viktor received their WWE releases and fans have not closed WWE's Twitter handle in hopes of seeing more announcements.

However, it's a wrap for now, despite there being a lot of speculation regarding the WWE status of The Revival ever since the tag team reportedly asked for their release back in January.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue opened up about The Revival's future after the recent releases.

Tom highlighted the fact that reports of the tag team asking for their release were indeed exaggerated. The 3-time Tag Team Champions stated in an interview with Metro that the story shouldn't be touched upon too much as it was lost in translation.

As per Colohue's information, both Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder never really requested to leave the company. He also focused on the fact that since they supposedly handed in their requests, Dawson and Wilder have won the Tag Team Titles three times while also being involved in angles with big names on the main roster.

As of this writing, there is no word about the two SmackDown Superstars signing new contracts or leaving the company. Tom concluded by saying that he expects The Revival to stay with WWE.

"Going forward, I haven't anything more on The Revival but they have suggested that their request for a release was over-exaggerated. to my knowledge, they did not request an actual release. And with the tag division improving as it had, even though we haven't seen much of a tag division recently, we have seen a lot of tag teams added. AOP having another shot now, the Viking Raiders are another example who have done good things, heavy machinery, those are just the ones that have been constant and consistent.

The Revival since supposedly requesting their release have had three tag team championships, and have been involved in lot more big-name matches. They have carved quite a good niche for themselves, in that tag market, because they do stand out in being fundamental.

I haven't heard anything about them signing new contracts, but I haven't heard anything about them leaving either. I believe they will remain."

Dawson and Wilder are scheduled to face The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team titles at TLC and going by their current standing in the company, it seems highly unlikely to see them leave anytime soon.

