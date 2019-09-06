WWE Rumors: Big update on NXT and main roster changes for USA Network debut

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 122 // 06 Sep 2019, 19:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE NXT

WWE making roster moves for brand changes

WWE is just weeks away from two major television upgrades, with SmackDown Live set to move to FOX Sports on October 4th, and NXT to make the jump to television when the brand debuts on USA Network on September 18th.

As we reported on Thursday, the current plan for the first two episodes of NXT airing on USA Network on September 18th and the 25th is for the show to air the first hour live on USA and the second live on WWE Network. While WWE made no official announcement as to why the second hour will air on WWE Network for the 18th and 25th shows, speculation is that the move is being done to satisfy new airings of the final season of USA's hit show Suits.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there will be minor changes made to both the NXT and WWE main rosters once NXT and SmackDown make their network moves, and as of this writing another complete roster draft looks set to take place in early October.

NXT to remain a developmental brand

Additionally, The Observer notes that once NXT moves to USA Network, it will continue to serve as WWE's developmental brand despite being on cable television. The WWE main roster brands will continue to get call-ups from NXT as the company sees fit, and NXT will not be considered its own third, "major league" brand in WWE.

With regards to WWE roster changes, The Observer notes, "there will be changes in the roster, not a ton but some, with the idea of another draft special for October ratings mostly to try and keep the expected first week momentum that the first SmackDown show is expected to get."

As we noted earlier today, the Raw and SmackDown announce teams are expected to be completely separate once SmackDown moves to FOX, meaning Corey Graves will no longer be calling both main roster shows.

Which stars would you like to see move in the upcoming WWE draft? Let us know in the comment section and be sure to follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!