WWE Rumors - Bray Wyatt has the backstage support of a legendary Superstar 

John Cena will wrestle his first match in a long time and it won't be a normal pro wrestling bout.

The singles match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt is expected to be similar to The House of Horrors match between Wyatt and Randy Orton from 2017.

A recent report from the Gorilla Position revealed that the match will have a cinematic feel to it and that it possibly could be filmed inside a warehouse. Bray is a genius so we are sold on the idea.

However, John Cena has also had an important role to play in Wyatt being given the freedom to explore his creativity.

Tom Colohue spoke about the unique clash between Cena and Wyatt in his new YouTube video. The scheduled match will have various interesting elements and as noted in the WrestleTalk report as well, both Bray Wyatt and The Fiend could show during the match.

Tom then went on to reveal that John Cena has always had Bray Wyatt's back and he wants the SmackDown Superstar to work on uncommon match ideas. The Cenation leader has gone up to the WWE management and has vouched for Wyatt and his vision for the match.

Tom explained:

I did mention on the Sportskeeda podcast last Thursday that we may be seeing multiple different elements. They are obviously shooting things in a lot of different directions and we may be seeing both Bray Wyatt and The Fiend involved in some regard here, that seems possible, if not necessarily likely here.

I'm excited to see where John Cena fits into this because obviously he has always had Bray Wyatt's back and he's interested in having Bray Wyatt do more things like this, in much of the same way Randy Orton was for a long time. So this is very much Bray's baby, but John Cena has taken it to management on Bray's behalf as much as Bray has.

John Cena vs. The Fiend/Bray Wyatt is shaping up to be one of the wildest WrestleMania matches in the show's history and the fact that the WWE is filming the event in advance will give them the time to fine-tune all the minute details of the match. Are you excited to see what Wyatt, Cena and the company come up with?