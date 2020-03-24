WWE Rumors - Special plans for John Cena and The Fiend's WrestleMania 36 match revealed

WWE are doing their best to put on a memorable show at WrestleMania 36.

The PPV will be held at the Performance Center and other venues over 2 days.

John Cena and The Fiend on SmackDown

WWE's plans to make this year's WrestleMania PPV a mega-event have been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The show will now be held at WWE's Performance Center and other locations, which WWE have not yet disclosed.

WWE are set to have the WrestleMania show in empty arenas because of the advisory issued by the CDC about social distancing. This has resulted in WWE figuring out alternative ways to make WrestleMania 36 a grand spectacle.

One of the exciting matches on this year's WrestleMania 36 card is the match between John Cena and The Fiend, in what is essentially a rematch from WrestleMania 30. According to Gorilla Position, WWE are set to use "movie treatment" for the match, while the two Superstars may also battle it out in a "closed set" in a warehouse.

Apparently John Cena VS The Fiend at #WrestleMania will get a full blown movie treatment with a unique look & feel; rumours suggest a match shot (on a closed set) in a warehouse, like House of Horrors. As long as there’s no projections of cockroaches, I’m happy pic.twitter.com/uGDOR66ytR — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) March 23, 2020

The report states that this could be similar to the House of Horrors match that Wyatt had against Randy Orton at the Payback PPV in 2017. That match ended with Wyatt getting the win after the two wrestled all over the house, before both of them arrived to the ring. Orton was defeated after The Singh Brothers and Jinder Mahal attacked him, helping Wyatt get the win.

The feud between Cena and The Fiend began on the SmackDown after Super showdown, last month. Cena made his return to the WWE and seemingly hinted at retiring on the show. But, before he could head backstage to the locker room, The Fiend appeared and pointed at the WrestleMania sign.

Earlier this month, Bray Wyatt confronted Cena and sent out a chilling warning to the 16-time world champion, as he said that at WrestleMania "it's going to be a slaughter".