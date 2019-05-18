×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar comeback date and match possibly revealed

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
550   //    18 May 2019, 02:10 IST

Brock Lesnar is reportedly set to return to the WWE
Brock Lesnar is reportedly set to return to the WWE

What's the story?

As reported by WrestleVotes, former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is all set to make his in-ring comeback at the Super ShowDown 2019 event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia next month against none other than current titleholder Seth Rollins.

As we'd noted, the professional wrestling community has lately been abuzz with rumors regarding Lesnar potentially facing Rollins at the aforesaid event in Saudi Arabia -- with local advertising alluding toward the aforementioned matchup being featured at the event.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar lost his WWE Universal Title to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35, following which, certain sections of the pro wrestling and combat sports communities believed that "The Beast Incarnate" could go on to compete in an MMA bout for the UFC.

Regardless, Lesnar -- who was rumored to be facing reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier for the latter's title -- subsequently shocked the MMA world by announcing his retirement from the sport.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Brock Lesnar's retirement from the sport of MMA, almost immediately sparked talks regarding his eventual return to the WWE.

Additionally, local advertising as well as ongoing rumors in the pro wrestling world have, for the past few days, been indicating that Lesnar could possibly face Seth Rollins in a WrestleMania 35 rematch at the upcoming event in Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, WrestleVotes are now asserting that the WWE does indeed plan to put forth a Universal Title match between Rollins and Lesnar at the event in Saudi Arabia...Fans can read WrestleVotes' tweet with regard to the same, below --

What's next?

WWE Super ShowDown 2019 takes place at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7th.

Advertisement

Presently, Seth Rollins is set to defend his Universal Title against AJ Styles at this Sunday's WWE Money in the Bank PPV (May 19th, 2019).

Who'd you like to see walk out of Saudi Arabia as the WWE Universal Champion? Sound off in the comment below!

Tags:
WWE Super Showdown Brock Lesnar Seth Rollins
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Interesting update on Brock Lesnar's future with WWE 
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Brock Lesnar is reportedly facing Seth Rollins at Super ShowDown
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns to face WWE legend for the first time ever at Super ShowDown
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Triple H is facing Randy Orton in Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
Opinion: WWE left it 'too late' to book Goldberg Vs The Undertaker
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Goldberg looks in amazing shape ahead of WWE return (PHOTO)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Randy Orton confirmed to face WWE legend for the first time in 9 years
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Goldberg's epic reaction to confirmed match against The Undertaker 
RELATED STORY
5 theories on why Goldberg is facing The Undertaker at Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown: 5 Things that must happen before the show in Melbourne
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us