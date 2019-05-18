WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar comeback date and match possibly revealed

Brock Lesnar is reportedly set to return to the WWE

What's the story?

As reported by WrestleVotes, former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is all set to make his in-ring comeback at the Super ShowDown 2019 event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia next month against none other than current titleholder Seth Rollins.

As we'd noted, the professional wrestling community has lately been abuzz with rumors regarding Lesnar potentially facing Rollins at the aforesaid event in Saudi Arabia -- with local advertising alluding toward the aforementioned matchup being featured at the event.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar lost his WWE Universal Title to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35, following which, certain sections of the pro wrestling and combat sports communities believed that "The Beast Incarnate" could go on to compete in an MMA bout for the UFC.

Regardless, Lesnar -- who was rumored to be facing reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier for the latter's title -- subsequently shocked the MMA world by announcing his retirement from the sport.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Brock Lesnar's retirement from the sport of MMA, almost immediately sparked talks regarding his eventual return to the WWE.

Additionally, local advertising as well as ongoing rumors in the pro wrestling world have, for the past few days, been indicating that Lesnar could possibly face Seth Rollins in a WrestleMania 35 rematch at the upcoming event in Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, WrestleVotes are now asserting that the WWE does indeed plan to put forth a Universal Title match between Rollins and Lesnar at the event in Saudi Arabia...Fans can read WrestleVotes' tweet with regard to the same, below --

The plan for the Universal Title match in Saudi Arabia is Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 17, 2019

What's next?

WWE Super ShowDown 2019 takes place at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7th.

Presently, Seth Rollins is set to defend his Universal Title against AJ Styles at this Sunday's WWE Money in the Bank PPV (May 19th, 2019).

Who'd you like to see walk out of Saudi Arabia as the WWE Universal Champion? Sound off in the comment below!