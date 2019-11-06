WWE Rumors: CM Punk update ahead of WWE Backstage premiere

CM Punk tried out for the FS1 show

The first weekly episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 will air on Tuesday, November 5, with Shawn Michaels set to join hosts Renee Young and Booker T on the show.

Over the last few weeks, it has emerged that former WWE Superstar CM Punk was open to appearing on the show after he had a tryout with FOX, leading to speculation that he could appear as a surprise guest on the premiere episode.

However, according to PW Insider’s Mike Johnson, he has been told by multiple sources that Punk does not have a deal with FOX and he is not currently in Los Angeles, where WWE Backstage is filmed.

Punk recently confirmed on Barstool Sports' My Mom's Basement podcast that he tried out for a role on the show but, as of two weeks ago, FOX had still not got back to him.

"I did the FOX thing. They asked me to come out and I was already in LA, so I went into the FOX studios. I guess you could call it an audition? I haven't heard a thing."

Will CM Punk return to WWE?

As WWE Backstage is run by FOX, CM Punk did not have any communication with people in WWE during his tryout for the weekly FS1 show.

With regards to a potential return to WWE, “The Best In The World” has reiterated in various interviews recently that he is open to listening to any offers that are presented to him from any companies.

Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue reported in October that Vince McMahon sees the potential to make money with Punk and “would love to have him back”. However, while he would be willing to talk to the former WWE Champion, he is not prepared to be the first person to reach out.

