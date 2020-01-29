WWE Rumors - Company editing Royal Rumble footage to fix Edge botch?

The WWE Universe may have missed one of the most important moments of the match

The WWE Universe were both shocked and annoyed on Sunday night when Edge made his return at The Royal Rumble after more than nine years on the shelf. The former 11-time World Champion took his time getting to the ring, but when he did he was able to deliver a fantastic spear that was sold to perfection by Dolph Ziggler.

The problem here was the fact that the television viewing audience didn't get to see it - since the minute The Rated R Superstar stepped into the ring, the production crew cut away to the crowd and missed the entire move.

Dolph Ziggler was just as annoyed about it as the fans and has since Tweeted out to reveal that he wasn't happy that it was cut out of the show.

who cuts away from an official in-ring return, while two opponents are running towards each other? — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 27, 2020

people make mistakes, we all do & I have made tons. That being said; a very special moment was inexplicably missed. anyone got cell phone footage? — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 27, 2020

According to Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer, there are now plans for the company to edit footage of The Rumble which is now available on the Network so that fans can see what actually happened when Edge delivered his first spear since August 2019.

The company has already released footage of his return on Youtube, but this is a great move from WWE to allow fans to now look back and see Ziggler's fantastic sell. Fans forget that these stars put their lives on the line every time they step into the ring and AJ Styles' injury on Sunday night puts it all into perspective.

Over the years, the company has made a number of mistakes when it comes to crowd angles but to change cameras when a returning star was able to step into the ring at The Royal Rumble was absolutely shocking.

Do you think Dolph Ziggler's sell was the perfect response to Edge's first spear of the match?