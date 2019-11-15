WWE Rumors: Company makes big change to PPV booking after Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt controversy

Seth Rollins retained the Universal Championship inside Hell in a Cell

One of the most controversial WWE moments of 2019 came in October during the Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in the main event at Hell in a Cell.

In previous years, all weapons were allowed to be used inside the steel structure and every match had a No Disqualification stipulation. On this occasion, however, Rollins used a sledgehammer on Wyatt, causing the referee to bring the match to a sudden end without a definitive winner.

The unpopular finish to the pay-per-view prompted lots of angry responses from fans, with chants of “Restart the match!”, “AEW!” and “Refunds!” being heard as the event went off the air.

Ahead of the 2019 Survivor Series PPV, Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue spoke on the latest episode of Dropkick DiSKussions about the prospect of WWE booking another shenanigan-filled finish in the women’s Triple Threat match between Becky Lynch, Bayley and Shayna Baszler, with Ronda Rousey possibly returning.

He noted that, while a Rousey appearance is not impossible, discussions have taken place behind the scenes in WWE since Hell in a Cell about trying to appease fans by increasing the number of clean finishes in high-profile matches.

“Ronda Rousey could get involved but I think the WWE, over the last few months, have worked hard to avoid that sort of finish. Particularly since Hell in a Cell, discussions have definitely taken place about making sure we get a few more clean finishes. We saw that in the way that Bray Wyatt won the title [against Rollins at Crown Jewel]. They don’t want to be having those sort of finishes, even in Triple Threats.”

