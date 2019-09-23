WWE Rumors: Company makes renewed efforts to stop The Revival from leaving in 2020

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 253 // 23 Sep 2019, 15:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Revival recently won the SmackDown Tag Team titles

The Revival’s contract situation with WWE has been a talking point ever since they reportedly requested their releases in January 2019.

Now, eight months later, Sean Ross Sapp is reporting on Fightful Select that WWE has made renewed efforts to keep Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. However, as of Clash of Champions, the duo have not yet signed an extension to their current deals, which expire in 2020.

It is unknown if there has been a development in the situation since the pay-per-view took place on September 15.

The Revival’s WWE contracts: The story so far

The futures of several WWE Superstars looked uncertain in the first few months of 2019, with Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Mike Kanellis and Maria Kanellis all reportedly asking to leave the company.

As it has turned out, the Kanellis’ agreed new long-term deals midway through the year, while The Revival remained with WWE and recently followed up their two reigns as Raw Tag Team Champions by winning the SmackDown Tag Team titles from The New Day at Clash of Champions.

Speaking with Korey Gunz on Dropkick DiSKussions, Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue mentioned before the PPV that The Revival are happier with their positions in WWE now than they were earlier this year, despite the fact that they have not yet signed new contracts.

“From what I’ve been told, they definitely raised concerns about the tag division. Changes have been made since and they are happier going forward with WWE now than they were.”

Dawson and Wilder’s WWE contracts are reportedly due to expire in April 2020, but WWE has added extra time to Wilder’s deal due to injuries that he has suffered in recent years.

Also read: 8 WWE Superstars whose contracts reportedly expire in 2020

Advertisement

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!