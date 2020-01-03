WWE Rumors: Company not afraid of AEW trying to attract two SmackDown Superstars

The pro wrestling landscape has significantly changed since the beginning of 2019 as the emergence of All Elite Wrestling has given WWE a run its money, and we're not just talking about the product.

WWE has been putting in the extra effort towards locking down its talents to long-term deals as many top WWE Superstars recently signed new contracts. The company also expects to do the same with the Superstars whose contracts are set to expire soon.

Sportskeeda's very own Tom Colohue shared a host of interesting updates regarding the contract situation of a few Superstars.

The Revival's current deal will come to an end soon and the company is confident about the former SmackDown Champions inking new deals.

WWE Management is also not afraid of AEW being an attractive alternative for the former Tag Team Champions.

Tom had the following to share about Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder's contracts:

In addition to that, we have the Revival, once again, increasingly confident of signing. There were discussions before the tag titles were taken away to whether or not that was a good move. Given that they are particularly confident with the company right now, in fact, the impression that I am getting is that the management is very confident that the Revival will sign a new contract. They are not particularly afraid of AEW attracting them away. They weren’t with Randy Orton either. That’s how that happened. They weren’t with Styles, that’s how that happened. It tends to be the case that once you are with the WWE it’s very hard to attract you away unless you are a very special case, example, Jon Moxley, who was attracted away.

Dash Wilder posted a tweet recently in which he promised to 'change everything' in 2020 along with his tag team partner, which makes us wonder, what could be in store for the top guys in the new year?

