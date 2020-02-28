WWE Rumors - Company's message to Superstars who refused to wrestle at Super ShowDown revealed

Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, and Vince McMahon.

Super ShowDown is in the books and it's safe to say that the PPV has failed to leave a positive impression in the minds of the fans.

The 10-match show had some big moments. The Undertaker returned to set up his WrestleMania match against AJ Styles, Miz and Morrisson became the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions and in the main event, Goldberg defeated The Fiend to become the new Universal Champion.

As is the case with every Saudi Arabia show, a handful of big-name Superstars missed Super ShowDown as they turned down the offer to make the exhausting trip to the Middle East. Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens are the most notable absentees from the list and it has been reported that the stars themselves decided not to travel with the roster to Riyadh.

On the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz, Tom revealed WWE's message to the Superstars who didn't wish to wrestle in Saudi Arabia.

As revealed by Tom, WWE management didn't force Bryan and Owens to work the Saudi show and the talents were given the option to either be a part of it or miss it altogether. The decision, at the end of the day, was down to the Superstars.

Here's what Tom said:

What they say to the talent and what has been quoted to me is they say, ‘look, if you don’t want to go, you don’t have to go. It’s up to you.’ That’s what they are saying, sounds very magnanimous and really in many ways it is, but there will be reactions to that. There will be consequence even if they are not, shall we say, direct or intentional sometimes. There is always a consequence of some action. So it’s a tricky one. It’s a difficult position to put yourself in especially if you do it voluntarily but people have made that choice and I give them all the credit in the world to stand by what they believe in.

