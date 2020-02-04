WWE Rumors- Company's response to latest surprising Samoa Joe news

Samoa Joe

WWE have been taking their Wellness Policy very seriously and have suspended Superstars who have violated it. Andrade was the latest one to be confirmed by WWE, and he will only return at the end of February or start of March.

WrestleVotes hinted at Samoa Joe being suspended for a Wellness Policy violation. They reported earlier in the day that there were going to be more suspensions.

Joe was taken out during hist match on Monday Night RAW last week, and reports suggested it was a concussion. He was involved in a tag-team match with Kevin Owens but could not complete it.

However, as the rumors of Joe getting suspended spread, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com has reported that it is not true. He claims that top staff in WWE have vehemently denied that that 2-time United States champion is suspended.

In regards to the rumors of possible suspensions coming in WWE, top staff within the company have vehemently denied to https://t.co/mWs3QF7zUn and https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa that Samoa Joe is suspended — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 4, 2020

It is to be noted that if reports of Joe's suspension are accurate, he will be out for 30 days. However, if he is out because of his concussion, there is no fixed date for his return to the ring.

Moreover, the Wellness Policy suspension need not be only because of any substance intake. Bobby Roode and Primo Colon were suspended for WWE Wellness Policy violations back in December and were also suspended for 30 days.

Primo revealed that he was handed the suspension simply because he was not in the country when he had to take the test. He was in Puerto Rico and had informed WWE that he was open to getting the tests done there, but due to a lack of communication, it did not take place, and he was suspended for 30 days.

WWE have not yet revealed why Bobby Roode and Andrade were suspended nor have the Superstars spoken about it.