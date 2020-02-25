WWE Rumors - Company scared fans were going to chant for top AEW star on RAW

This week's WWE RAW, the go-home show for the Super ShowDown PPV in Saudi Arabia, was held in Winnipeg, Manitoba in Canada. The red brand's show was held at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg.

The show was a quick and fast-paced one, helping build storylines for the Elimination Chamber PPV, which will happen next month, and this Thursday's Super ShowDown PPV.

But, WWE officials were reportedly worried that fans on the show would chant or have posters of AEW Superstar Chris Jericho, who grew up in Winnipeg.

Wrestling Observer reported this interesting bit of news, ahead of this week's RAW show:

There is some concern from WWE about chants or posters for Chris Jericho at tonights' show.

The report also stated that the show would be a sellout and it looked quite like it from the visuals, as the crowd was quite loud and boisterous. But, there were no "Jericho" chants on the show, while posters of the AEW Superstar were also not visible (or WWE camermen did a good job of not showing them on television).

Jericho, who was previously a part of WWE and switched to AEW last year, had previously alluded to where he is from, on a segment on WWE TV a few years ago ahead of the 2016 Money in the Bank. You can watch that hilarious video below:

On the show, WWE hinted at a possible new feud between AJ Styles and Aleister Black, and the two will face each other on next week's RAW.

The WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was also a part of the show, with Paul Heyman hyping up this week's Super ShowDown match. The feud between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins continued, with Randy Orton now being added to it.

You can read this week's WWE RAW results here.