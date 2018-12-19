WWE Rumors: Daniel Bryan injured on SmackDown?

Mustafa Ali got the victory for his team after landing the 054 on WWE Champion Daniel Bryan

What's the story?

On this week's SmackDown Live, a tag team match between the teams of AJ Styles and Mustafa Ali, and Daniel Bryan and Andrade Cien Almas, closed the blue brand's show.

And the match ended with WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, seemingly injured, according to a report from WrestlingInc.

In case you didn't know...

Styles and Bryan faced off at TLC for the WWE Championship, a match which delivered on what it promised - quick, technical wrestling, by two of the best in the business.

Bryan won the match and retained the title at TLC, but the feud between the two seems to have not ended as they faced each other on SmackDown, in a tag match.

The heart of the matter

On SmackDown, Bryan and Almas faced Styles and Ali in a tag match in the main event of SmackDown. Ali, who faced Bryan last week in singles action and looked very impressive, has been announced as a permanent member of the SmackDown Live roster.

Ali hit Bryan with the 054 finisher to get the win for him and Styles, but it seemed like he injured the WWE Champion. The spot seemed to not go completely according to plan as Ali's knee hit Bryan's throat. Ali can also be heard apologising to the WWE Champion after the spot.

Mustafa Ali kneed Daniel Bryan in the throat on the 054. Mic picks up him saying "Sorry Bryan" #SDLive pic.twitter.com/xL7cO0Uj8u — Pro Wrestling Ultd (@PWUnlimited) December 19, 2018

WrestlingInc are reporting that trainers who were present ringside checked on Bryan after the match, and that the WWE Champion did not take his WWE Championship belt with him while returning backstage.

What's next?

It seems like Ali could have a strong push now after pinning the WWE Champion, despite his unfortunate botch.

