WWE News: Draft dates and details confirmed

WWE has confirmed the news!

The dates of the next WWE Draft has been revealed, with FOX breaking the news during their NFL broadcast and WWE confirming the news shortly thereafter.

The Draft will initially take place on the October 11th episode of SmackDown, continuing on the October 14th edition of RAW - and will seemingly be restricted to the Red and Blue Brands, with NXT's much-rumored involvement apparently amounting to nothing more than speculation.

BREAKING: The destinies of WWE Superstars will be determined during a two-night WWE Draft taking place live on Friday Night #SmackDown on Oct. 11 on FOX and #Raw on Oct. 14 on USA Network. https://t.co/3JpJA9IPbf — WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2019

The announcement on FOX comes ahead of SmackDown's move over the network on October 4th, with the draft taking place only one week later, with the premiere of SmackDown on FOX confirmed to be a 20th-anniversary show starring multiple Hall of Famers.

WWE.com confirmed personalities from FOX and NBCUniversal will also appear on the shows:

Meanwhile...

We already know many of the changes that could be lined up for SmackDown after photos seemingly leaked from a FOX video shoot profiled six Superstars who will be on the blue brand - one of which appears to spoil a title change at Clash of Champions.

Our very own Tom Colohue has recently reported there won't be "sweeping changes in the Shake-Up, but doubled down on his previous report that the Wildcard Rule will be wrapping up ahead of Survivor Series.

With regards to the draft, Colohue confirmed that he was referring to the number of changes being made, as opposed to the stature of the Superstars who may switch brands.

According to sources within #WWE, the next brand shakeup isn't expected to bring in sweeping changes because the previous shakeup was already made with a view to the #FOX move.



There may be notable changes, but it's more to draw a line under the #Raw and #SDLive rosters. — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) September 9, 2019

The original report on the Wildcard Rule coming to an end by Tom Colohue back in July was something I spoke with him and Korey Gunz to chat about on the recent episode of the Dropkick DiSKussions where we discussed just how fluid the rosters could become in relation to the respective television deals regarding each brand.

You can listen to the full show below.

