WWE Rumors: FOX photoshoot seemingly spoils draft, six SmackDown Superstars confirmed?

SmackDown is coming to FOX!

Last year, WWE announced that SmackDown Live will be moving to the FOX network, and would start airing on Fridays. The show is moving as part of a five-year deal between WWE and FOX that sees the blue brand switch after three years on the USA Network - where NXT will now be broadcast.

Well, it looks like we now know six major Superstars confirmed for the blue brand's move to FOX after a leaked photoshoot seemingly let the cat out the bag!

Who can we expect to see?

Well, it looks like a major spoiler has emerged as Becky Lynch seems to be making the move, pictured without her RAW Women's Championship, which would all-but-confirm Sasha Banks as the new RAW Women's Champion come Clash of Champions.

Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Mandy Rose and Miz were also seemingly confirmed via the leak.

FOX did a photoshoot with WWE superstars over Summerslam weekend in Toronto. I'm not sure if this indicates any of these wrestlers moving to SmackDown on FOX.



Photo Credit: Two Birds Films pic.twitter.com/OMKCnKvCli — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) September 7, 2019

SmackDown Live will make its move to Fox, starting on October 4th - with an entirely new logo and no longer named SmackDown Live - while NXT will be moving to USA Network on September 18th. There are also rumors that a draft is imminent - which is only furthered by these allegedly leaked images.

Meanwhile, the Wildcard Rule is also said to be coming to an end before Survivor Series, news that was broken by our very own Tom Colohue earlier back in July, with Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff reportedly wanting complete separation on both brands.

I sat down with Tom and host Korey Gunz on the recent episode of the Dropkick DiSKussions to chat about the draft, and just how fluid the rosters could become in relation to the respective television deals regarding each brand. You can listen to the full show below.

