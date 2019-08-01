WWE Rumors: Details on changes made by Paul Heyman to RAW revealed

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 212 // 01 Aug 2019, 23:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon are hailed by many, as two undisputed geniuses in the pro wrestling realm

What's the story?

As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a few key details regarding the changes that have been brought about by new RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman, to the show; have been revealed.

Most notably, Heyman has reportedly been able to convince WWE head honcho Vince McMahon, to do away with the recent rule whereby Superstars didn't wrestle during the commercial breaks on Monday Night RAW.

Besides, a few other resultant changes to RAW owing to Heyman's actions, have also been expounded upon.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE recently confirmed that former ECW owner Paul Heyman and ex-WCW President Eric Bischoff will serve as the Executive Directors for Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live respectively.

One ought to note that both Heyman and Bischoff have previously contributed to the WWE, on and off, over the years -- however, their new roles are said to have accorded the duo a significant amount of power in regards to the WWE Creative process.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, has asserted that despite company head honcho Vince McMahon still holding the proverbial final seal of approval pertaining to WWE Creative, in his hands; Paul Heyman has been making progress and gaining more power in his new role as the Executive Director of RAW.

Furthermore, it's being explained that Heyman was successful in convincing McMahon to do away with the recently-instated rule of having Superstars refrain from wrestling during the commercial breaks on RAW.

Moreover, it's being emphasized that nullifying the aforementioned rule, has in turn helped the WWE to reduce the constant angles and run-ins that stop the matches during the commercial breaks; as well as the need to put forth too many 2 out of 3 falls matches as well as Elimination matchups.

What's next?

The general consensus in the pro wrestling community is that Paul Heyman is likely to continue serving as an on-air personality and 'Advocate' for his 'Client' Brock Lesnar; besides also working behind-the-scenes as the Executive Director of RAW.

Advertisement

Also Read: WWE News: Reason behind Charly Caruso missing this week's RAW revealed

What are your thoughts on the Paul Heyman era of RAW? Sound off!