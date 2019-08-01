WWE Rumors: Details on matches and Superstar appearances for SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW

The SummerSlam go-home edition of Monday Night RAW appears to be an absolutely stacked match card

What's the story?

The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is set to serve as the venue for the next episode of Monday Night RAW -- the episode which will be the final RAW before WWE SummerSlam 2019.

On that note, the aforesaid PPG Paints Arena is now advertising a couple of huge matches for the go-home edition of RAW, before the WWE Universe heads into SummerSlam.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE has, for long, been known to put forth several notable events all year round -- with its "Big 4" being the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series.

The upcoming "Big 4" PPV event, just so happens to be SummerSlam, which seems primed to feature multiple high-level matchups between top-tier WWE Superstars.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that the go-home editions of RAW and SmackDown generally feature a few twists and swerves, before a given WWE PPV event.

Speaking of which, in regards to the SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW, the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is now advertising a match which will witness The OC aka The Original Club (United States Champion AJ Styles and RAW Tag Team Champions Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) do battle against Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman and Ricochet.

Furthermore, yet another match that's being advertised by the aforementioned arena, is a Triple Threat Match RAW Women's Championship Match -- Becky Lynch (Champion) vs. Natalya vs. Alexa Bliss.

Moreover, the arena is also currently advertising appearances by other Superstars namely Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Samoa Joe, The Miz, Naomi, The Usos, and Rey Mysterio.

Besides, the WWE's official website has been advertising reigning Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, as well as Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans; for the SummerSlam go-home episode of RAW.

What's next?

The WWE's SummerSlam PPV event is set to transpire at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on August 11th.

