WWE Rumors: Details on new WWE movie starring John Cena and Bray Wyatt

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 260 // 13 Jun 2019, 22:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cena and Wyatt

What's the story?

PWInsider is reporting that WWE Studios and Netflix are collaborating on a movie project, with filming set to take place in British Columbia from June to August.

Reports suggest that several WWE Superstars will be making appearances in the movie, including Bray Wyatt and WWE veteran John Cena.

In case you didn't know...

WWE Studios came into being way back in 2002, and was initially called WWE Films. In early 2005, WWE announced that the company was about to begin working on three projects involving current Superstars as well as WWE legends. These three movies were The Condemned starring Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Marine starring John Cena, and Goodnight starring Kane, which was later retitled as See No Evil.

WWE Films was renamed to WWE Studios in 2008. Ever since its inception, WWE Studios has produced more than 30 movies. In February 2019, it was reported that WWE would be entering into a partnership with Netflix, to produce family-friendly flicks on the platform.

Also read: 10 hilarious ideas for the WWE 24/7 Title

The heart of the matter

WWE Studios and Netflix will begin working on their first collaboration this summer, and filming will be done entirely in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The movie is set to be titled ''The Main Event", and will chronicle the journey of a 10-year old kid, who dreams of becoming a WWE Superstar one day. A twist in the story results in him learning that his breakfast cereal somehow gives him incredible amounts of strength, and becomes "The Spaghetti Kid".

The movie will apparently see former WWE Champion John Cena making a cameo. Additionally, current WWE Superstars Bray Wyatt, The Miz, and Sheamus will make appearances.

What's next?

WWE has yet to officially announce filming of The Main Event. We'll keep you updated on more details as they come out.

Are you excited for WWE's partnership with Netflix?