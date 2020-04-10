WWE Rumors - Randy Orton's future after WrestleMania up in the air

Randy Orton isn't the only Superstar whose immediate future is in doubt.

WWE could be without some big names in these testing times.

Randy Orton.

Randy Orton paid for his sinister acts at WrestleMania 36 as Edge took out The Viper with the conchairto at the end of their Last Man Standing match.

Edge and Orton brawled all across the WWE Performance Center in a match that went a little too long. The runtime was criticized by the fans, however, some solid moments from the match were overshadowed by the length of the contest.

Randy Orton got destroyed at the end by a ruthless Edge and we may not see the Apex Predator for a while on WWE TV.

On the new edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Tom Colohue, host Korey Gunz and special guest Rick Ucchino spoke about the futures of the Superstars after WrestleMania.

Tom Colohue revealed that we may not see a handful of Superstars appear on WWE programming for the foreseeable future. Randy Orton and Edge are expected to be out of action as they have to sell their respective storylines.

Tom also noted The Usos, who are on a limited-date contract, could also go on another short hiatus along with Naomi.

Tom revealed:

There are a lot of people now that we're not going to see for a while. A lot of it is down to the contracts. I would look at The Usos as well who have a limited date contract, so we may see a lot less of them, Naomi as well. So there are a number of people like that. Randy Orton also, who is one we're not going to see for a while because he technically had his skull caved in.

I think AJ was chosen on the basis that he may want to spend some time off. It may be that when he comes back there is a brand change but from what we saw on Monday Night RAW, there weren't a lot of top-name stars there and when you look at how things are going to be recorded and taped if people have gone home, we're not going to see them for quite a while because they are taping back to back to back.

WWE is planning on taping a lot of content in the coming few days and they could be without the big names who have already been sent home.

Orton should ideally sell the finish of the match, however, we don't know when he would be brought back to TV.

