WWE Rumors - Drew McIntyre to face 2-time Intercontinental Champion at MITB

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36

Will he be able to conquer this former WWE Champion at MITB?

Drew McIntyre

The Monday Night Messiah might have lost his bout against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36, but it looks like big things are in store for Seth Rollins.

The Architect made a major mark on this week's RAW when he attacked the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. There had been a lot of speculation as to who will be McIntyre's first nemesis after he became the WWE Champion and it looks like we have got our answer.

As per Cagesideseats, Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins is set to take place as a top attraction at the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV.

Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins looks to be one of the top matches for Money in the Bank.

Seth Rollins is not only a former WWE Champion but has also held the every Championship in WWE including being a 2-time Intercontinental Champion.

With the future of Rollins' faction up in the air, it will be interesting to see if the Messiah will be going up against the Scottish Psychopath alone in the coming weeks or if he will find new followers to lead.

Drew McIntyre convincingly defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 and solidified his position as the top babyface on Monday Night RAW. Seth Rollins will be the perfect antagonist for the newly crowned WWE Champion as the two men will not only put on a clinic at MITB but the build towards the match will also be interesting.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see if WWE have faith in McIntyre as the top Champion or if Seth Rollins will walk out of MITB as the next WWE Champion.

Another match that is rumored to take place on the show is The Street Profits vs Viking Raiders, possibly for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Apart from these two matches, there will also be the MITB ladder matches.