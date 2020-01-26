WWE Rumors - Edge is apparently at Royal Rumble just to support another Hall of Famer's return to the ring

When it comes to the rumor mill and Royal Rumble, Edge is the man of the moment. Everyone expects The Rated-R Superstar to make an in-ring return at the PPV as an entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match. But, will that actually happen?

It may not, as the 11-time WWE Champion could be in Houston, Texas, for another reason altogether.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed that while Edge will be at the Minute Maid Park, he may not appear in the Rumble match as he would be there in support of his wife Beth Phoenix, who is expected to make her in-ring return for the first time since WrestleMania 35.

The Glamazon, as reported earlier, is one of the names who is rumored to enter the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Even if WWE decides against adding Phoenix to Rumble, she will fulfill her commentary duties at the show.

Tom had the following to share in his new YouTube video:

We hear more and more about Edge, but I have reported previously that Beth Phoenix is one of those who has been suggested to me as potentially in the Rumble. To my knowledge, Edge will be there in support of Beth Phoenix, if Beth Phoenix is not in the Rumble, she maybe commentating, but I’m sure she may be involved in some way.

We're less than 24 hours away from Royal Rumble 2020 and there is quite a lot of speculation about WWE's potential plans for the show.

There has been a lot of talk about Edge's heavily-rumored in-ring return but the WWE Hall of Famer has denied it from happening. Considering the ambiguity and the intense speculation around Edge, we can all just keep our fingers crossed and hope that he does return to the ring at the show.

Just like Edge, Tom revealed that another former Champion has also been invited to be a part of the show backstage.