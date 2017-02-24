WWE Rumors: Elias Samson debuting on the RAW after WrestleMania 33

Elias Samson is apparently making his WWE main roster debut on Monday Night RAW after Wrestlemania.

by Johny Payne News 24 Feb 2017, 01:16 IST

Elias Samson controls Apollo Crews with a headlock during their NXT matchup.

(* WWE.com)

What’s the story?

Keeping up with its trend of delivering a bevvy of fresh talent to WWE’s RAW and SmackDown rosters, NXT has given up yet another one of its budding stars to Monday Night RAW, if reports from RingSide News are to be believed.

Elias Samson (real name- Jeffrey Daniel Sciullo) recently lost a ‘Loser Leaves NXT’ match to Kassius Ohno at the February 22nd NXT tapings. After much fan speculation as to what the future holds for ‘The Drifter’, veteran pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer speculated that Samson is in talks of making his main card debut, on the Post-Wrestlemania Monday Night RAW.

In case didn’t know...

Elias Samson is best known for playing a drifter musician character on NXT, putting over several superstars who’d go on to become a staple of WWE’s main shows; such as Baron Corbin, Apollo Crews and Finn Balor.

A decent pro-wrestler with good ring-craft, the 29-year-old Pennsylvania native has been a part of the American professional wrestling circuit since 2008.

The heart of the matter

Elias Samson lost his match against Kassius Ohno and with that his NXT job, however, that seems to be a blessing in disguise. The main reason behind this being that WWE Creative have written him off of NXT, in order to make him a part of the longest running weekly episodic TV show in history!

(Looking at you Michael Cole) Samson is reportedly in talks for a spot on the roster of WWE’s RAW brand.

What’s Next?

Now it’s essential to note that NXT tapings have been completed till its next Orlando event that takes place on April 1st of this year. And with Wrestlemania 33 taking place the very next day, on the 2 nd of April, Samson’s RAW debut is not likely to take place before the biggest annual show in professional wrestling.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Regardless of whether you’re a hardcore pro-wrestling fan or an occasional watcher, everyone knows that the 1st RAW after Wrestlemania is traditionally an event filled with a lot of surprises, including the debut of new, potentially breakout stars looking to make an impact.

Keeping that in mind, it’s safe to say that the stars seemed to have lined up for Elias Samson’s debut as a WWE main-card superstar, on RAW nonetheless!