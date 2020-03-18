WWE Rumors - Few WrestleMania 36 matches to be cancelled from the planned card

WWE may have no option but to remove a few matches.

There are a handful of big Superstars who may miss out on competing at WrestleMania 36.

Not all of the original matches will make the final WrestleMania card.

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in the WWE, as the company officials have been scrambling to make unparalleled changes to all the upcoming shows.

RAW, SmackDown, NXT and even WrestleMania 36 will take place at the Performance Center until the situation is under control. While WWE has managed to organize its weekly shows by cutting down on the wrestling, the company may have to make a few big alterations to the WrestleMania card.

It was noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE may not be able to go ahead with the originally planned 16-match card for 'Mania.

Dave Meltzer was told that apart from the announced matches, every other match is up in the air and a few Superstars - who were supposed to make the card - could miss out on this year's Show of Shows.

WWE reportedly had a complete card on February 17th but the situation has changed significantly over the past few weeks.

It was also revealed that the WWE management felt that the empty arena matches that have happened thus far have not worked, which could lead to the company trimming down the final WrestleMania card.

Here's what Meltzer revealed with regards to the WrestleMania 36 card:

I was told basically, anything that is not announced other than, Randy Orton and Edge are having a Last Man Standing match, but aside from the stuff that's already announced, everything else is up in the air, whether they will have the match because the card's so long. What form and this is not just SmackDown, this is also RAW. There are certainly many suggestions going around but nothing is official. You would think it would be, at this late a date, and it's not. I know they had a complete card February 17th, and now they don't but there you go.

WrestleMania currently has eight confirmed matches, however, WWE has yet to make the impending announcement of Randy Orton vs. Edge.

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship) Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler (RAW Women's Championship) Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (NXT Women's Championship) Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship) The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles John Cena vs. The Fiend Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing) Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Here are the remaining matches, some of which, could be nixed from the final lineup:

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler Kabuki Warriors vs. Natalya & Beth Phoenix vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (Women's Tag Team Championship) The Miz and Morrison vs. New Day or multiple tag teams (SmackDown Tag Team Championship) Bayley vs. TBD (SmackDown Women's Championship) Sami Zayn vs. TBD (Intercontinental Championship) Women's Battle Royal Men's Battle Royal Andrade vs. TBD (United States Championship) (Possible multi-man match) The Street Profits vs. TBD (RAW Tag Team Championship)

Keep checking back with Sportskeeda Wrestling for more details as they develop.