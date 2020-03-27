WWE Rumors - Former 6-Time Champion has not been paid by the company in 'six or seven weeks'

WWE is one of the biggest sports-entertainment organizations in the world and has a reputable record of taking good care of its employees.

However, a new report by Dave Meltzer of WON has suggested that the company has stopped paying Scott Dawson of The Revival, even though there are some weeks still left in his contract.

Here is what Cagesideseats has stated:

Meltzer also said that Scott Dawson is still under contract to WWE for a couple more weeks, but he has not been paid in six or seven weeks.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have been clear that they do not want to re-sign with WWE once their contracts are up. Even though they were reportedly offered huge money contracts, the duo have turned those down as well.

Scott Dawson is not only a former two-time RAW Tag Team Champion but has also held the NXT Tag-Team Championships twice, along with Dash Wilder. He has also held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship and 24/7 Championship.

The Revival were turned into a comedy act when the two refused to sign their new contracts. However, the company eventually just stopped using the two in any capacity once they realized how certain the SmackDown Superstars were about leaving WWE when the time comes.

What next for The Revival?

With Scott Dawson's contract set to expire in a few weeks, there is a lot of speculation as to what the future will hold for the Top Guys. There has been a lot of speculation that The Revival will be joining Matt Hardy and Luke Harper in AEW soon.

The duo has been trademarking a lot of names which could be their new ring names and use those names in AEW, or whichever promotion they choose to join.