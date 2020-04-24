Vince McMahon on RAW (Image courtesy: WWE)

One of the most interesting things about Monday Night RAW lately hasn't just been Drew McIntyre as WWE Champion or Seth Rollins' resurgence, but the sudden formation of Zelina Vega's faction.

Vega is the manager of a heel faction comprising of United States Champion Andrade, Angel Garza, and the newly-debuted Austin Theory. While they haven't been winning just yet, they've been the most heavily-featured group in all of WWE programming, with Zelina Vega, in particular, having the most participation.

Tom Colohue told Korey Gunz on Dropkick DiSKussions that the intention was never for Zelina Vega to have a faction:

When it comes to heels in that group, as big a heel as Andrade is, Zelina Vega is the one doing all the talking. And it's when they talk that a heel really does their best work. The only plan was for Zelina Vega to continue managing Andrade. There was no plan for a faction. Then, Andrade had to take his time off and Angel Garza was pulled for that purpose - to fill that slot.

He revealed that the plan was for Angel Garza to return to NXT after Andrade served his 30-day suspension. However, he got over and there was a backstage push from Vega and Andrade to have Garza stay on RAW.

The idea was then that he would go back to NXT. But he didn't. He did extremely well - he really got over, and Zelina Vega pushed for him to stay and Andrade pushed for him to stay. And then, Andrade was unavailable, again. So Austin Theory started getting involved. And now there are so many people who aren't involved, this faction has become the most important thing possible.

Colohue then revealed that Zelina Vega was on six different segments on RAW. He believes that it could be a huge opportunity for the faction:

They're in multiple segments. Zelina Vega was on six different segments on RAW representing different people. They're not winning many matches, but winning matches doesn't make a star anymore. TV time does. They're represented multiple times each week. They need to seize this opportunity

Could something big emerge from this?

There's no doubt that Vega and the trio of heels have benefited from the lack of Superstars attending the WWE tapings. It's an opportunity that we hope they seize, especially since it appears to be the biggest of Andrade's career so far.

While Andrade might be the focus when looking at the Latino market, many pointed out that Angel Garza is the closest Superstar to Eddie Guerrero since his tragic passing 15 years ago.

In the world of wrestling, it's hard to tell who's going to get over when. But there's no doubt that Garza has a great look and is much better on the mic. He has a much higher chance of succeeding without Vega than Andrade does.

Either way, the circumstances could lead to something interesting. However, one could argue that the 22-year old Austin Theory would be better off having a long run in NXT. Either way, the door will always be open for a return. WWE should utilize Theory and the faction while the ball is rolling.