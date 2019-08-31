WWE Rumors: Former champions returning to the company after brief hiatus

The Usos engaged in an absolute thriller of a match against The Revival at Extreme Rules this July

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Usos are likely to return to WWE in-ring competition in a couple of weeks.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have notably been absent from WWE, owing to the former's DUI arrest on July 25th, 2019. Additional details on the popular team's comeback, have also been expounded upon.

The Usos missed out on this year's SummerSlam weekend events

The Usos' last notable performance came at the WWE's Extreme Rules PPV, following which, the team have been out of action owing to Jimmy Uso's legal issues.

Jimmy was arrested in relation to a DUI on July 25th, 2019; owing to which he was denied entry into Canada where this year's WWE SummerSlam event took place.

The large majority of pro wrestling fans, as well as experts, regard The Usos as one of the greatest tag teams in the industry today. Needless to say, their absence has, in turn, sparked a debate as to when Jimmy and Jey would make their in-ring return to WWE.

Great news for fans of The Usos

Having been out of action since Jimmy Uso's arrest in Pensacola, FL on July 25th, both he and his brother Jey Uso are expected to make their comeback in the next few weeks.

Nevertheless, as of this time, there's no information regarding what the WWE has in store for The Usos once they do return to in-ring competition.

Fans can expect further details pertaining to The Usos and potential future storylines for the duo, to unravel in the weeks to come...Presently, both Jimmy and Jey are listed as RAW Superstars on the WWE's official website, and are likely to continue performing for the red brand upon their return.

