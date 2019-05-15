WWE Rumors: Former WWE Champion to be out of action till 2020 due to injury; WWE worried

WWE Championship

What's the story?

Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy has recently been deemed unfit to compete due to a knee injury.

Jeff Hardy, who was the SmackDown Tag Team Champion along with his brother Matt Hardy at the time he sustained an injury, had to relinquish the Championship soon after on an episode of SmackDown.

Hardy is not expected to be back anytime soon and this has WWE worried.

In case you didn't know...

Here is what Dave Meltzer had stated about Jeff Hardy's injury before the Daredevil had made his injury public:

"Jeff Hardy is injured, I don’t know how severe. It was on the Saturday night show in Madison Wisconsin. He was at the show last night — I haven’t heard about tonight — he was at the show in Rochester Minnesota. He was in the corner of Matt. He was limping significantly so it’s probably some sort of a leg injury.”

Soon after WWE officially declared that Jeff Hardy has been suffering from a knee injury due to an attack suffered at the hands of Lars Sullivan.

The heart of the matter

Not only is Jeff Hardy a Stalwart of the Tag Team Division but he is also one of the most popular singles performers in the company.

Wrestling journalist Brad Shephard gave an important update on Jeff Hardy's return date and WWE's backstage reaction towards it:

According to a source in #WWE, @JEFFHARDYBRAND will be out until sometime in the 1st quarter of 2020. Jeff's absence is considered a big loss internally, as he still sells merchandise pretty well.

This is certainly a rather worrying update, and we hope Jeff a speedy recovery.

What's next?

It looks like WWE are waiting on Jeff Hardy to return in order to rebuild The Hardy Boyz, as they seem to have no clear direction for Matt Hardy as of now.

